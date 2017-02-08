BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Spark New Zealand Ltd:
* Spark welcomes TeamTalk board’s engagement
* Welcomes TeamTalk board's indication it will engage with Spark, and its commitment to grant Spark timely access to due diligence
* Refers to teamtalk release in response to spark's notice of intention to make full takeover offer of shares in teamtalk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court that refused to declare insolvent two subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the latest setback in a protracted legal battle to solve Brazil's largest bankruptcy case on record.
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court last week that refused to declare insolvent two of the Brazilian phone's subsidiaries in the country.