BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says appeals court grants stay of permanent injunction for praluent (alirocumab) during appeals process
* Regeneron -Sanofi and Regeneron will continue marketing, selling and manufacturing praluent in U.S. during appeal process
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - injunction is not applicable outside U.S. or to clinical trials which are continuing as planned
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipated launch of praluent in 15 additional countries in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015