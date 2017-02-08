Feb 8 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says appeals court grants stay of permanent injunction for praluent (alirocumab) during appeals process

* Regeneron -Sanofi and Regeneron will continue marketing, selling and manufacturing praluent in U.S. during appeal process

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - injunction is not applicable outside U.S. or to clinical trials which are continuing as planned

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - anticipated launch of praluent in 15 additional countries in 2017