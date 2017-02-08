BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :
* Q3 operating revenue S$4.41 billion versus S$4.47 billion
* Qtrly profit after tax attributable S$972.8 million versus S$953.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court that refused to declare insolvent two subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the latest setback in a protracted legal battle to solve Brazil's largest bankruptcy case on record.
