BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
* Sees FY group free cash flow8 (excluding dividends from associates) to be approximately S$1.5 billion
* FY 2017 operating revenue from core business to decline by low single digit level and EBITDA to be stable
* Sees FY ordinary dividends from regional mobile associates are expected to be approximately S$1.2 billion
* FY 2017 capital expenditure for group on a cash basis is expected to approximate S$2.4 billion
* FY 2017 capital expenditure for group on an accrual basis is expected to approximate S$2.8 billion
* In fy2017 mobile service revenue from Australia to decline by mid-teens
* Group's customer base grew another 2% in quarter to 640 million customers across region
* Group digital life to record negative EBITDA of s$150-s$180 million in fy2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court that refused to declare insolvent two subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the latest setback in a protracted legal battle to solve Brazil's largest bankruptcy case on record.
