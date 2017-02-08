BRIEF-Harris Associates reports 5.7 pct stake in Kate Spade
* Harris Associates LP reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Kate Spade & Co as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuVCrW) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Global Logistic Properties Ltd:
* Qtrly revenue $232.5 million versus $198.9 million
* Qtrly profit attributable (PATMI) $170.718 million versus $184.2 million
* "No dividend has been declared or recommended in current reporting period"
* Remains on track to record US$200 million of development profit in FY17
* "GLP remains positive on medium to long term outlook for China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harris Associates LP reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Kate Spade & Co as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuVCrW) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 A Brazilian federal court suspended on Friday the $5.2 billion sale of state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA's natural gas pipeline unit to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc .