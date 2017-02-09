BRIEF-Harris Associates reports 5.7 pct stake in Kate Spade
* Harris Associates LP reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Kate Spade & Co as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing
Feb 8 Suncor Energy Inc
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.32per share
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.
* S&P says City of Rio de Janeiro 'BB/B' foreign and local currency ratings affirmed; Outlook remains negative