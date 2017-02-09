BRIEF-MySize signs PNO consultants with plans to expand offices to Poland
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
Feb 9 Ajanta Pharma Ltd
* Says company's Paithan facility was recently inspected by US FDA and company has issued one procedural related 483.
* Says company has issued one procedural related 483
* Says is in process of responding to same within stipulated time prescribed by US FDA. Source text - (bit.ly/2lt7NpZ) Further company coverage:
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian medical laboratory Instituto Hermes Pardini SA priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 19 reais per share on Friday, in the bottom half of the suggested price range, between 17.50 and 21.50 reais per share.