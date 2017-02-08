BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 HNI Corp
* HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility
* HNI Corp says to consolidate Colville production into existing hearth manufacturing facilities
* HNI Corp says anticipates closure and consolidation of Colville facility to be substantially completed by end of Q3 2017
* HNI Corp says corporation estimates realignment will save $2.8 million annually beginning in Q4 2017.
* HNI Corp says corporation anticipates charges related to closure and consolidation will impact pre-tax earnings an estimated $6.7 million.
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015