BRIEF-Vulcan Materials sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
Feb 8 Chinook Energy Inc :
* Chinook energy announces non-core asset disposition and 2017 capital program and guidance
* Chinook Energy Inc sees 2017 average production 4,070 - 4,170 BOE/d
* Chinook Energy Inc- board of directors approved a $40 million capital program for 2017
* Chinook Energy Inc sees FY 2017 exit production 6,000 - 6,150 BOE/D
* Chinook Energy Inc - estimates that its working capital surplus will be $25 million as at March 31, 2017
* Honeywell - on February 10, 2017, elected Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer - SEC filing
* Jeld-Wen Holding-on Feb 6 a subsidiary of jeld-wen holding, inc prepaid $375 million of its approximately $1.6 billion term loan facility - sec filing