Feb 8 Chinook Energy Inc :

* Chinook energy announces non-core asset disposition and 2017 capital program and guidance

* Chinook Energy Inc sees 2017 average production 4,070 - 4,170 BOE/d

* Chinook Energy Inc- board of directors approved a $40 million capital program for 2017

* Chinook Energy Inc sees FY 2017 exit production 6,000 - 6,150 BOE/D

* Chinook Energy Inc - estimates that its working capital surplus will be $25 million as at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: