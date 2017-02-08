Feb 8 Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp :

* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017

* Gabelli Funds Llc previously reported a 4.82 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp as of Dec. 28, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2k4pHSX) Further company coverage: