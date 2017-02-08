Feb 8 S&P:

* Says revised outlook on its 'AA-' issuer credit rating (ICR) on the state of Kansas to negative from stable and affirmed 'AA-' rating

* Says also revised outlook on Kansas' appropriation-secured debt to negative from stable and affirmed 'A+' rating on that debt

* Negative outlook reflects continued weak economic trends, structural budget pressures that are expected to persist through fiscal 2019

* Believe current year, next 2 fiscal years will remain pressured as proposed budget does not provide solutions to structural deficits