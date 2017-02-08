BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
Feb 8 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd :
* Ivanhoe Mines receives fourth of five scheduled US$41.2 million installment payments from Zijin Mining Group as part of Zijin's US$412 million investment in the Kamoa-Kakula copper project
* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - fifth and final us$41.2 million installment payment is due on May 23, 2017.
* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - after receipt of fourth installment from Zijin, Ivanhoe's consolidated working capital is approximately US$355 million
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015