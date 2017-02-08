BRIEF-Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Tower Ltd -
* Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
* Offer unanimously supported by tower board, in absence of a superior proposal
* Each tower director has undertaken to vote all tower shares in his control in favour of fairfax proposal
* Board also confirms that fairfax proposal does not impact tower insurance policies and rights of policy holders
* Two of tower's major shareholders, salt funds management and acc committed to vote in favour of fairfax proposal
* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gray Television Inc says on February 7, 2017, Gray Television Inc amended and restated its credit agreement - SEC filing