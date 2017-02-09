BRIEF-Harris Associates reports 5.7 pct stake in Kate Spade
* Harris Associates LP reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Kate Spade & Co as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuVCrW) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Packaging Corp Of America
* At approximately 11:10 am CST, wednesday, February 8(th), there was an explosion at Deridder, LA paper mill
* Says cause of incident is under investigation
* Incident involved annual repair work being performed on piping in pulp mill area and resulted in three contractor fatalities
* Current assessment indicates annual outage work is expected to be delayed by up to one week, mill will then resume full operation
* At time of incident, d1 machine was down for its annual outage and d3 machine was running and continues to operate
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.
* S&P says City of Rio de Janeiro 'BB/B' foreign and local currency ratings affirmed; Outlook remains negative