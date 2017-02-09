BRIEF-Eminence Capital reports 9.7 pct stake in Imperva
* Eminence Capital LP reports 9.7 percent passive stake in Imperva Inc as on January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2keqSdM) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 (Reuters) -
* U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order Further company coverage:
* Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp says NASDAQ panel grants extension of exception period for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.