BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck updates Fort Hills guidance
* Teck Resources- Suncor provided an update regarding its recently completed review of schedule, project costs and throughput
* Teck-Suncor advises that review, at this stage of project development, provides high degree of confidence on schedule and project costs to completion
* Teck Resources - Project remains on track to produce first oil in late 2017
* Teck Resources - Revised total project capital forecast is approximately 10% above project sanction estimate, excluding foreign exchange impacts
* Teck-Co's share of project capital costs until completion as of dec 31, 2016, now expected to be $805 million, of which about $640 million to be spent in 2017
* Teck-Due to increase in capital cost, teck will record an after-tax impairment charge of $164 million in its q4 results
* Teck Resources - Oil production from first of three secondary extraction units is still expected by end of 2017
* Teck Resources - Suncor is also exploring opportunity to reduce ramp-up period
* Teck Resources - Suncor has announced an 8% increase in nameplate capacity to 194,000 barrels per day
* Teck Resources - Co anticipates an average production rate of 186,000 barrels per day over life of project
* Teck - Impacts of 2016 Fort Mcmurray wildfire as well as productivity challenges caused increase in capital cost estimate for secondary extraction facility
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015