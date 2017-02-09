BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Cigna Corp
* Cigna comments on district court decision to enjoin the proposed transaction with Anthem
* Says intends to carefully review opinion and evaluate its options in accordance with merger agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015