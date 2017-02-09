Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
Feb 9 MCH Group AG:
* Acquires a holding in Art Duesseldorf
* MCH Swiss Exhibition (Basel) Ltd., a company owned by MCH Group is acquiring a 25.1 percent holding in art.fair International GmbH in Cologne/Germany, organiser of new art fair art Duesseldorf
* Has option of acquiring a majority stake in next years
* Facebook has pledged to undergo audits by media industry's measurement watchdog, the Media Rating Council- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kWPHiS
* Interpublic announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results