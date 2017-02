Feb 9 Leonteq AG:

* Total operating income decreased to 87.7 million Swiss francs ($88.08 million) (down 19 pct) in the second half of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015, and to 207.0 million francs (down 6 pct) for the full year 2016

* Group net profit was 17.2 million francs (down 75 pct) for the full year 2016

* 2017 is expected to be a transitional year Source text: [bit.ly/2k5siw9] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)