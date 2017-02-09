BRIEF-MySize signs PNO consultants with plans to expand offices to Poland
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
Feb 9 Molecular Partners AG:
* In 2016, Molecular Partners recognized total revenues of 23.0 million Swiss francs ($23.1 million)(2015: 29.1 million Swiss francs)
* Operating loss of 19.5 million francs for 2016 (2015: operating loss of 2.2 million francs)
* 2016 net loss of 18.6 million francs (2015: net loss of 0.1 million francs)
* For full year 2017, at constant exchange rates, company expects total expenses of around 50-60 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian medical laboratory Instituto Hermes Pardini SA priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 19 reais per share on Friday, in the bottom half of the suggested price range, between 17.50 and 21.50 reais per share.