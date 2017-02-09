Feb 9 Skandiabanken ASA:
* Q4 net interest income 309.3 million Norwegian crown
versus 260.3 million crown year ago
* Q4 loan losses 13.6 million crown versus 9.1 million crown
year ago
* Proposed dividend of 1.50 crown per share for 2016
* Q4 net income 149.7 million crown versus 106.0 million
crown year ago
* Updated targets 2017-2019: return on equity of 14 per cent
* Updated targets for 2017-19: pay-out ratio of up to 30 per
cent
* Updated targets for 2017-19: CET1 ratio of 13.5 per cent
* Updated targets for 2017-19: cost-to-income ratio of 35
per cent
* Updated targets 2017-2019: annual loan growth above 10 per
cent
* Positive volume growth experienced in 2016 is expected to
continue into the first quarter of 2017
