Feb 9 KBC Groep NV:

* Strong fourth-quarter result of 685 million euros ($731.72 million), leading to a full-year profit of 2.4 billion euros

* We will propose to general meeting of shareholders in May to set full (gross) dividend for 2016 at 2.80 euros per share

* For full year 2016, net result amounted to 2 427 million euros, compared with 2 639 million euros for 2015

* Q4 net interest income 1.06 billion euros versus 1.05 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 total income 1.90 billion euros versus 1.76 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 non-life insurance before reinsurance 178 million euros versus 147 million euros year ago

* Q4 life insurance before reinsurance loss 44 million euros versus loss 51 million euros year ago

* Q4 result after tax 685 million euros versus 520 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Guidance on KBC’s results for 2017: we anticipate solid returns for all our business units

* Guidance on KBC’s results for 2017: for Ireland, in particular, our guidance for loan impairment charges is for a release of 25-75 million euros for the full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)