Feb 9 KBC Groep NV:
* Strong fourth-quarter result of 685 million euros ($731.72
million), leading to a full-year profit of 2.4 billion euros
* We will propose to general meeting of shareholders in May
to set full (gross) dividend for 2016 at 2.80 euros per share
* For full year 2016, net result amounted to 2 427 million
euros, compared with 2 639 million euros for 2015
* Q4 net interest income 1.06 billion euros versus 1.05
billion euros in Reuters Poll
* Q4 total income 1.90 billion euros versus 1.76 billion
euros in Reuters Poll
* Q4 non-life insurance before reinsurance 178 million euros
versus 147 million euros year ago
* Q4 life insurance before reinsurance loss 44 million euros
versus loss 51 million euros year ago
* Q4 result after tax 685 million euros versus 520 million
euros in Reuters Poll
* Guidance on KBC’s results for 2017: we anticipate solid
returns for all our business units
* Guidance on KBC’s results for 2017: for Ireland, in
particular, our guidance for loan impairment charges is for a
release of 25-75 million euros for the full year.
