BRIEF-Boston Scientific enters into second amended, restated credit, security agreement
* Boston Scientific Corp - Boston Scientific Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit and security agreement - SEC filing
Feb 9 GN Store Nord:
* Q4 revenue 2.51 billion Danish crowns ($360 million)(Reuters poll 2.47 billion crowns)
* Q4 EBITA 593 million crowns (Reuters poll 581 million crowns)
* In 2017, GN Store Nord expects a mid-teens percent increase in earnings per share
* Propose to pay out 1.15 crown per share in dividend for 2016 (Reuters poll 1.33 crowns per share) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9586 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.