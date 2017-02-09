Feb 9 Teleste Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 68.6 million euros versus 68.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit (EBIT) 4.3 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 orders received 64.6 million euros versus 68.2 million euros year ago

* In Q4 order backlog decreased by EUR 3.9 million to EUR 26.9 million

* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.25 euro per share

* CEO: "In Q4, net sales increased and were the highest in Teleste's history, but orders received decreased year-on-year. As a result of this, the order backlog continued to decrease"

* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2017 will remain below 2016 level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)