BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Teleste Oyj:
* Q4 net sales 68.6 million euros versus 68.4 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit (EBIT) 4.3 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* Q4 orders received 64.6 million euros versus 68.2 million euros year ago
* In Q4 order backlog decreased by EUR 3.9 million to EUR 26.9 million
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.25 euro per share
* CEO: "In Q4, net sales increased and were the highest in Teleste's history, but orders received decreased year-on-year. As a result of this, the order backlog continued to decrease"
* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2017 will remain below 2016 level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage: