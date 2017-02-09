BRIEF-FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
Feb 9 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA:
* Q4 power sales revenue 302,000 Norwegian crowns ($36,248) versus 216,000 crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 1.6 million crowns versus profit 80,000 crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3314 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Belgian fashion model Hanne Gaby Odiele knew from a young age that she was different from other girls but did not understand why until she was 17 and read a magazine story about an intersex girl.
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing