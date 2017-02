Feb 9 Fabege AB:

* Has issued 300 million Swedish crowns ($33.91 million) under framework of its Green MTN programme subject to special conditions with regard to sustainability and environment

* Transaction was more than four times oversubscribed

* Bonds carry an interest rate of STIBOR 3 months + 1.15 pct and will expire on Sept. 16

* Bonds with total value of 1.20 billion crowns have so far been issued