Feb 9 Concentric Ab:

* Q4 net sales: SEK 473 mln (504)

* Q4 operating income: SEK 86 mln (83),

* Says board of directors intend to propose a total dividend of SEK 3.50 (3.25) per share and to renew current mandate for share buybacks.

* Says market indices suggest that production volumes blended to Concentric's end-markets and regions will be flat year-on-year for 2017

* Says the increase of public spending in the US on infrastructure investments promised by the new Trump administration could have a positive impact in 2017 for most of our end-markets in the region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)