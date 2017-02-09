Feb 9 Concentric Ab:
* Q4 net sales: SEK 473 mln (504)
* Q4 operating income: SEK 86 mln (83),
* Says board of directors intend to propose a total dividend
of SEK 3.50 (3.25) per share and to renew current mandate for
share buybacks.
* Says market indices suggest that production volumes
blended to Concentric's end-markets and regions will be flat
year-on-year for 2017
* Says the increase of public spending in the US on
infrastructure investments promised by the new Trump
administration could have a positive impact in 2017 for most of
our end-markets in the region
