Feb 9 Husqvarna Ab

* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 5,768m (5,672), corresponding to -3% adjusted for changes in exchange rates.

* Q4 operating income improved to sek -108m (-212), excluding items affecting comparability.

* Reuters poll: husqvarna q4 ebit was seen at -134 million sek, sales seen at 6.0 billion, dividend at sek 1.72 per share

* The Board proposes an increase of the dividend to SEK 1.95 per share (1.65).

* Says expects that we will take another step forward with respect of our financial performance in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: