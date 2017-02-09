BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Proact It Group
* Q4 EBITDA increased by 39 pct and amounted to SEK 65.7 (47.1) million.
* Q4 revenues increased by 14 pct to SEK 868 (763) million.
* Says board of directors proposes that annual general meeting should elect to pay a dividend of SEK 3.50 (2.70) per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.