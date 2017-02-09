BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Hafslund ASA:
* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue 4.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($506 million) versus 3.36 billion crowns year ago
* Preliminary Q4 EBITDA 818 million crowns versus 796 million crowns year ago
* Board proposes a dividend of 3.25 crowns (3.00 crowns year ago) per share for 2016 financial year
* Will ramp up its investments to a yearly average of 2.1 billion crowns in 2017 and 2018
* Hafslund to invest in automated meters and construction of new generator at Vamma with total investment frameworks of 2.4 billion crowns and 920 million crowns respectively Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3332 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: