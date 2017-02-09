Feb 9 Knorr Bremse AG

* Knorr-Bremse extends the acceptance period in its offer for all shares in Haldex to 16 june 2017 due to pending approval of competition authorities

* Says on basis of its information exchange with Haldex and dialog with competition authorities Knorr-Bremse makes assessment that it will require more time to complete merger clearance process

* Knorr-Bremse says continues the merger clearance process with full dedication and is confident that it can obtain clearance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)