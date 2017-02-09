BRIEF-AAM reports Q4 EPS $0.59
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
Feb 9 Knorr Bremse AG
* Knorr-Bremse extends the acceptance period in its offer for all shares in Haldex to 16 june 2017 due to pending approval of competition authorities
* Says on basis of its information exchange with Haldex and dialog with competition authorities Knorr-Bremse makes assessment that it will require more time to complete merger clearance process
* Knorr-Bremse says continues the merger clearance process with full dedication and is confident that it can obtain clearance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* qtrly net profit 328.6 million baht versus 262.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 7 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago