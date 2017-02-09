Feb 9 Sagax AB:

* Q4 rental income 429 million Swedish crowns ($48.4 million)versus 344 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit from property management 286 million crowns versus 241 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.45 crown per share per A and B share, 2.00 crowns per preference and d share

* Sees profit from property management before revaluation and tax with current property portfolio and announced acquisitions/divestures of 1.27 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8611 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)