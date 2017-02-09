Feb 9 Knorr Bremse AG

* Says extends the acceptance period in its offer for all shares in Haldex to 16 june 2017 due to pending approval of competition authorities

* Says it will require more time to complete merger clearance process

* Says remains fully committed to transaction as it is based on a compelling strategic rationale

* Says if conditions for offer have been fulfilled by 21 june 2017, at latest, settlement is expected to be initiated around 28 June 2017