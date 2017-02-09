Feb 9 Comptel Oyj:

* Expects 2017 revenue to grow with double digit percentage and comparable EBIT to be between 10-15 percent

* Preliminary net sales for 2016 were about 100.0 million euros ($106.7 million)

* 2016 preliminary EBIT was about 11.0 million euros (2015: 8.5 million euros)

* Comparable profit, excluding India tax accounting, was 7.1 million euros

* Financial goal over strategy period is to seek double digit annual growth

* Aim is to increase operating profit towards 20 percent at end of period 2017-2019

* Will continue to evaluate non-organic growth options

