BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Comptel Oyj:
* Expects 2017 revenue to grow with double digit percentage and comparable EBIT to be between 10-15 percent
* Preliminary net sales for 2016 were about 100.0 million euros ($106.7 million)
* 2016 preliminary EBIT was about 11.0 million euros (2015: 8.5 million euros)
* Comparable profit, excluding India tax accounting, was 7.1 million euros
* Financial goal over strategy period is to seek double digit annual growth
* Aim is to increase operating profit towards 20 percent at end of period 2017-2019
* Will continue to evaluate non-organic growth options
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9370 euros)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.