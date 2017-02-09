BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Bactiguard Holding AB:
* Q4 revenue 33.6 million Swedish crowns ($3.79 million) versus 20.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 4.5 million crowns versus loss 6.1 million crowns year ago
* Says board will not propose any dividend for 2017 AGM
* Says board will not propose any dividend for 2017 AGM

* CEO: "During 2017 (...) goal is to generate growth while maintaining cost control in order to close in on our long-term financial target of a growth of 20 percent and an EBITDA margin of 30 percent"
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017