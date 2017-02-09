BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) :
* Q4 rental income 195 million Swedish crowns ($22 million)versus 160 crowns million year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 90 million crowns versus 71 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.10 crown per share for 2016
(Gdynia Newsroom)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing