Feb 9 TF Bank AB:

* Q4 total operating income increased by 18.9 pct to 117.9 million Swedish crowns

* Q4 adjusted operating profit increased by 44.9 pct to 42.3 million crowns

* Proposes to annual general meeting a dividend of 2.20 crowns per share for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2lmI6ea Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)