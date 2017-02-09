BRIEF-Avenir Corp reports 5.25 pct stake in Internap Corp as of Feb 9 - SEC Filing
* Avenir Corporation reports 5.25 percent stake in Internap Corp as of February 9, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kY16iu] Further company coverage:
Feb 9 TF Bank AB:
* Q4 total operating income increased by 18.9 pct to 117.9 million Swedish crowns
* Q4 adjusted operating profit increased by 44.9 pct to 42.3 million crowns
* Proposes to annual general meeting a dividend of 2.20 crowns per share for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2lmI6ea Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First US Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter and year-end results
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement)