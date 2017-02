Feb 9 Betsson Ab

* Q4 revenue amounted to SEK 1,118.5 (1,041.1) million

* Q4 operating income amounted to SEK 265.1 (174.4) million

* Reuters poll: betsson q4 revenues were seen at 1,121 million SEK, operating income 269 million SEK, dividend at SEK 4.42per share

* Says board of directors proposes distribution of SEK 4.76 (4.51) per share