Feb 9 Eutelsat:

* H1 EBITDA 588.0 million euros ($627.87 million) versus 600.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 192.2 million euros versus 188.0 million euros year ago

* Backlog at December end 5.3 billion euros versus 5.8 billion euros year ago

* Group confirms revenue objectives published on 29 July 2016

* Revenues for FY 2016-17 (at constant currency and perimeter) are expected in range of -3 pct to -1 pct

* In FY 2017-18 revenues are expected broadly flat with a return to modest growth in FY 2018-19

* Raises EBITDA margin outlook

* EBITDA margin (at constant currency) is now expected above 76 pct for both FY 2016-17 and FY 2017-18 and heading towards 77 pct in FY 2018-19 (versus `above 75 pct` previously for each of three financial years)