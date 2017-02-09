BRIEF-FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
Feb 9 Blue Blends India Ltd
* Says approved allotment of 50 secured OCDs worth up to INR 50 million to Edelweiss Stressed & Troubled Assets Revival Fund - I Source text: bit.ly/2kukjY5 Further company coverage:
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
* Zillow Group says on Feb 9 jury returned a verdict finding that co had infringed VHT's copyrights in images displayed or saved to digs site - SEC filing