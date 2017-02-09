BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 KBJ SA:
* Q4 revenue 7.0 million zlotys ($1.73 million) versus 3.7 million zlotys year on year
* Q4 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 972,756 zlotys year on year
* More than doubles FY net sales to 17.6 million zlotys as KBJ increased no of teams, sales and implemented its own software
* FY net profit rises to 1.4 mln zlotys versus 441,000 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0417 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.