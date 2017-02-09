Feb 9 KBJ SA:

* Q4 revenue 7.0 million zlotys ($1.73 million) versus 3.7 million zlotys year on year

* Q4 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 972,756 zlotys year on year

* More than doubles FY net sales to 17.6 million zlotys as KBJ increased no of teams, sales and implemented its own software

* FY net profit rises to 1.4 mln zlotys versus 441,000 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0417 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)