Feb 9 Dairy Crest Group Plc
* Interim management statement
* Outlook for full year remains in line with our
expectations.
* Our key brands have continued to perform well
* Clover, Frylight and Country Life have all grown volumes
in first nine months of year and have taken significant share in
their respective markets
* As predicted, Cathedral City performance improved in q3.
* Overall, in first nine months of year combined volumes of
Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight are in line
with same period last year.
* We have seen further milk cost inflation since half year
and have now announced increases in price paid to farmers of
8.28 pence per litre since june 2016
* This represents an increase of 38 pct
* Market prices for cream have remained high after more than
doubling in first half of year.
* Expect year end net debt to be somewhat higher than 31
march 2016
* Board has approved appointment of Deloitte as external
auditor for year commencing 1 April 2017.
