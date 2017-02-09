Feb 9 Ashmore Group Plc

* Half-Year report

* Assets under management (aum) of us$52.2 billion (30 june 2016: us$52.6 billion), an increase of 5% over 2016

* Net revenue increased 24% to £144.1 million

* Adjusted ebitda increased 32% to £89.7 million; margin increased from 63% to 66%

* Profit before tax increased 94% to £121.5 million

* Interim dividend per share maintained at 4.55p

* Combination of attractive absolute and relative returns, accelerating gdp growth, and low allocations all support expectation of further strong performance in 2017