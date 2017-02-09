BRIEF-American Tower announces completion of redemption of outstanding 7.25% senior notes
* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Ashmore Group Plc
* Half-Year report
* Assets under management (aum) of us$52.2 billion (30 june 2016: us$52.6 billion), an increase of 5% over 2016
* Net revenue increased 24% to £144.1 million
* Adjusted ebitda increased 32% to £89.7 million; margin increased from 63% to 66%
* Profit before tax increased 94% to £121.5 million
* Interim dividend per share maintained at 4.55p
* Combination of attractive absolute and relative returns, accelerating gdp growth, and low allocations all support expectation of further strong performance in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - received an enforcement notice from staff of Ontario Securities Commission after close of business on February 9, 2017
* Belardi James Richard reports 6.19 percent passive stake in Athene Holding Ltd as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: