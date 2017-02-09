Feb 9 Enterprise Inns Plc:

* Says reporting like-for-like net income growth of 1.6% in 18 weeks to 4 february 2017

* Company is changing its name today from Enterprise Inns Plc to Ei Group Plc

* Says trading performance and expansion of our managed house businesses is progressing in line with our expectations

* Says continue to expect to have in region of 250 managed houses operational by 30 september 2017

* We are on track to deliver our expectations for full financial year.

* Expect to be operating in region of 400 commercial properties by financial year end

* Of these, 181 traded throughout this reporting period and prior period, delivering like-for-like net income growth of 2.1%.