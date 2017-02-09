BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Brain Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG:
* MIG Funds says sold their stakes in B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
* MIG Funds says on back of a very strong demand and multiple oversubscription of book, MIG Funds decided to sell all of their 2,528,389 shares in Brain (representing in total 15.4 pct of Brain's total share capital) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: