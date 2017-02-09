BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
* Consol Dec quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees
* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 16.05 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 13.41 billion rupees
* Says re-appointed Rashesh Shah as MD, CEO
* Says decalred interim dividend of INR 1 per share Source text: bit.ly/2kVCaaI Further company coverage:
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: