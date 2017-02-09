BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Collector AB :
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
* Q4 total income increased by 31 pct, amounting to 431 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/2kKq02m Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8520 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing