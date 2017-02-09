BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Biotage Ab
* Q4 net sales amounted to 179.1 mln SEK (168.5)
* Q4 operating profit increased by 19 percent to 24.1 mln SEK
* Says board intends to propose to annual general meeting that dividends to shareholders are paid to amount of 1.25 SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage: