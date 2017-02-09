Feb 9 Biotage Ab

* Q4 net sales amounted to 179.1 mln SEK (168.5)

* Q4 operating profit increased by 19 percent to 24.1 mln SEK

* Says board intends to propose to annual general meeting that dividends to shareholders are paid to amount of 1.25 SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)