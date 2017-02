Feb 9 Eurosic SA:

* Eurosic Lagune announces acquisition in sale & lease back of a portfolio of retirement homes leased to SARquavitae, leader of the sector in Spain

* Investment represents a total of 116 million euros ($123.78 million)

* Currently in exclusive talks for the acquisition of 8 EHPADS in northern italy for a total investment of more than 100 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)