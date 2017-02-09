BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Solocal Group Sa:
* Announces the launch of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights in the amount of approximately 398.48 million euros ($425.50 million)
* Subscription price is 1.0 euro per new share
* Subscription period is from Feb. 15, 2017 until Feb. 24, 2017 included
* Trading period for preferential subscription rights is from Feb. 13 until Feb. 22 included
* The capital increase with maintenance of preferential subcription rights will be open to the public in France only Source text: bit.ly/2k6lSb4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.