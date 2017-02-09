Feb 9 Solocal Group Sa:

* Announces the launch of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights in the amount of approximately 398.48 million euros ($425.50 million)

* Subscription price is 1.0 euro per new share

* Subscription period is from Feb. 15, 2017 until Feb. 24, 2017 included

* Trading period for preferential subscription rights is from Feb. 13 until Feb. 22 included

* The capital increase with maintenance of preferential subcription rights will be open to the public in France only